Toby Keith answers the president’s call no matter who is in the White House

Toby Keith made headlines earlier this year when he performed at the festivities surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration into the White House. For some folks, that gig just cemented Toby’s reputation as a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, but it’s not that simple when you consider Toby also performed at the Nobel Prize festivities in Norway when President Obama was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize. Before that, Toby performed at the White House for President George W. Bush.

The country superstar tells “The Oklahoman,” “Anytime the commander-in-chief invites me to come play at a ceremony for our country, I’ll go. And I don’t care what anybody says about any of that. I’m a big boy. I can take the heat. I’m your guy.”





For Toby, performing for the president is in the same category as the work he does performing for U.S. troops on his many USO tours around the world. It’s all about serving our country and honoring the office of the president.

“Hell, yes, it’s an honor,” Toby says. “The president of the United States asks you to come do something, or you get to attend an event where the president is, you always go. It doesn’t matter which one you play for, you’re gonna get flak. And most people don’t wanna go ’cause they don’t want the flak. I take it as an honor.”