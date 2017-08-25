A few memorable Sean Connery moments from “SNL’s” Celebrity Jeopardy!

The last “SNL” golden age took place in the late 90s/early 2000s, when giants of comedy like Will Ferrell and Norm Macdonald were in the cast.

One of the best and most memorable recurring sketches from that time period featured Ferrell as a constantly irritated version of game show host Alex Trebek, and Darrell Hammond as a droll, foul-mouthed and occasionally unstable Sean Connery.

The sketch — which aired between 1996 and 2009 (with a special reprise in 2015 for the show’s 40th anniversary episode) — was a parody of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and much of its success was down to Hammond’s over-the-top yet hilarious impersonation of the notoriously grumpy Scottish superstar.





Here’s a couple of Connnery’s most memorable “SNL” appearances: