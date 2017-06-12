A German Shepherd puppy sniffed around in the trash, but he stuck himself in quite the predicament

A woman came home to find her dog with a new, yet unexpected, collar.

Toby, a German Shepherd puppy, got into the trash and managed to get his head stuck in the bin. He can be seen whining in the video while his owner says things like “What’d you do?” and “What’s this mess?”

The new collar even comes with some sort of spray bottle caught between the lid and Toby’s neck. Stylish!

Hopefully Toby got out of this predicament and learned his lesson about dumpster diving.



