A young boy’s trip to the petting zoo was ruined by a flatulent goat’s poorly-timed bottom burp

This video — which was uploaded to YouTube by SunnyZ — depicts the hidden perils of a traditional petting zoo.

It’s a harmless scene at first: a young boy is in an enclosed area brushing a goat’s fur while being chaperoned by some adults. But not even the adults could protect him from what happened next.

As the boy continues to brush the goat’s fur, the goat suddenly lets it rip. The surprisingly loud fart frightens the young lad, and the his reaction is as adorable as it is excessive.





God bless kids, and God bless farting goats.