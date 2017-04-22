After a dose of anesthesia, she started ranting about unicorns and rapping about Jesus

Anesthesia is known to make people do some pretty wild things and behave strangely. One young woman was coming out of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed when the cameras started rolling.

The absurdity started right out of the gate — when asked how she felt, the woman shot back a deadpan stare and answered, “I feel like a unicorn just took me on a ride through a magical palace to the land of the blueberries.” After that, she seems to lose it a bit, though, there are mentions of flying unicorns.





When she returns to coherence, it’s with a rap song about Jesus Christ that features the chorus “who’s in the house–JC!”

