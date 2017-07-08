Chris Christie cancelled their beach day, so they had one at his house

New Jersey residents were upset last week when their state didn’t pass a funding bill, causing many beaches to shut down. And, they were even more upset when they saw images of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie lounging on the beach in the middle of the shutdown.

However, a few New Jersey gentlemen weren’t going to let the government spoil their day. So, they showed up at Governor Christie’s residence and had a beach day of their own. They tried to get in, but the doorman wasn’t buzzing them into the residence. So, like any good pranksters, they had their beach day in the driveway. With sunscreen and a volleyball, they were all set. Unfortunately, their day came to an abrupt end when they were told that the cops might be showing up.



