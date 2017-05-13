Chris Pratt’s “Ellen” segment goes completely off the rails when he asks to “bump” her

“Speak Out” is a game on Ellen DeGeneres’ show — a favorite of Chris Pratt’s mother, it seems — and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star agreed to play when he joined her for a segment Friday.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin reveals that Donald Trump was invited to appear alongside him on “SNL”

The game is simple. Guests have to read a few phrases to Ellen, which she tries to guess. But they’re wearing a device that keeps their lips open — meaning that everything sounds very, very different. And sometimes pretty questionable!





Chris Pratt flies through the first two phrases. But then he gets to “I want to bump you,” and, well, it doesn’t sound like he’s saying that at all. They can barely keep it together — Ellen is in tears!

Wait until they get to “platypus.”