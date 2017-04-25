Rare Humor

Drunk dude demonstrates why you should only attempt stunts while sober

You know what it’s like when you’re drunk and you feel like you can take on the world. Anything is possible when you’ve got a few beers in you. The only thing standing between you and greatness is your stupid safety-concerned friends.

Luckily, the dude in this video — uploaded to the YouTube channel ViralHog — had no such friends. In fact, his acquaintances were encouraging his foolish behavior. The end result is a very painful, but very funny, looking bump that was no-doubt numbed by alcohol.


