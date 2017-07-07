Having difficulty hitting the ball with his mini golf club, this adorable kid makes up his own rule for the sport

Sometimes when things aren’t going your way, you have to take life into your own hands – literally. This adorable kid did just that on a recent golf outing.

Video shows the toddler struggling to hit the golf ball on the green with his mini golf club, so he decides to pick up the ball and put it in the hole. He gets excited about his achievement, but his mom points out his unconventional method.

“I think you cheated,” she says. “Did you cheat?”





The little guy then takes the ball out of the hole and successfully hits it with his golf club, although he aims it in the complete opposite direction of the hole. Still, his excitement is adorable.