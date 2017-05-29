Here’s five uninterrupted minutes of trampoline fails to make you feel better about yourself

Summer is the season for fun, which means humans all over the country will be participating in outdoor activities like tennis, climbing and trampolining — just ignore the fact that all of those things can also be done inside.

If you’re one of those weirdos who actually owns a trampoline, we hope this video will make you think twice about letting your kids use it. As you can clearly see, trampolines are deathtraps. The video evidence speaks for itself.

So yeah, no more trampolining for you and your kids. Go for a walk, ride your bike or better yet, just stay inside for the rest of your life. Everything is dangerous, and the human body is too fragile.



