Huskies are both majestic and silly dogs, and this compilation shows why we love them

Huskies can be described using a variety of words: majestic, silly, beautiful, funny. The list of why we love Huskies goes on, but why would we tell you when we can show you?

This adorable compilation shows why we love Huskies, and their cute antics will leave you giggling. There’s the cool Husky that’s wearing sunglasses while on a float in the pool, the energetic Husky that’s bouncing through a field, the Husky that’s pretending not to notice he’s sitting on his sister’s head, and even the baby Husky that’s riding the robot vacuum cleaner.





You won’t regret taking a few minutes to indulge in this video, as everyone could use some Husky cuteness in their lives.