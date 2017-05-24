Marvel at an adorable puppy who devours a giant milkshake like there’s no tomorrow

Sometimes all you need to get through the day is a good puppy video — like this incredibly simple but ridiculously watchable video featuring an adorable little canine fluffball devouring a delicious looking pink milkshake.

RELATED: A young boy’s trip to the petting zoo was ruined by a flatulent goat’s poorly-timed bottom burp

The doggy just can’t get enough of his delightful dairy treat, and we can’t blame him! Milkshakes have the power to reduce even the most dignified humans into animals, and this little guy is literally an animal, so his behavior is perfectly understandable.





If anything, it’s actually conducting itself with more dignity than most humans would in the same situation.

Let’s hope that milkshakes aren’t one of those food items that dogs aren’t supposed to consume. Slurp on, little doggy!