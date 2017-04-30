See the gym as you’ve never seen it before in this brilliant BBC nature documentary parody

This hysterical comedy sketch — uploaded to YouTube by Buff Dudes — gives us a rare and enlightening look into an actual human gym. The sketch is presented in the style of one of those famous BBC nature documentaries that are usually hosted by Sir David Attenborough, only the subjects being analysed aren’t animals in the wild — they’re humans in the gym.

The sketch begins, like most real nature programs, with the narrator’s introduction: “The Gym. Millions of homo sapiens frequent this urban wilderness. Today we will take a look into this strange place and show you the gym like you’ve never seen it before.” He then goes on to introduce our first human subject, a female whose “emergence marks the beginning of the new year’s resolution-ers.” Her yoga pants are covered in cat hairs and stained with dairy products.





We’re also introduced to a variety of recognizable gym-goers throughout the sketch, and as farcical as the whole thing is, it’s also incredibly accurate.