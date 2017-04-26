Simpleton gets a speeding ticket, then speeds off and gets another one almost immediately

This video appears to be a clip from an Australian TV show about police — a bit like an Australian version of cops, only without all the excessive force and meth addicts.

The video focuses on two police officers as they pull over a driver who was caught speeding. They give the guy a ticket, and he’s so annoyed that he drives away at a a brisk pace, breaking the speed limit in the process. Again. Lucky for him, Aussie police are incredibly polite.





Some people just shouldn’t be allowed to drive.