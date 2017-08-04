Sun’s out, guns out in a new Stephen Colbert photo shoot with InStyle

There isn’t much the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” host won’t do for a laugh and that apparently includes baring it all for a photo shoot to accompany an InStyle profile.

All his knees and elbows, anyway.

The saucy new photos will appear in the September edition of the magazine. And it’s quite the mental image — good luck sleeping with this creepiness in your head.

Colbert flashes someone else’s abs (in a T-shirt and “the sexiest possible dad jeans”) on the cover of next month’s mag and poses inside wearing a cutoff Tommy Hilfiger suit, discussing everything from his love of dumb jokes to his recent, super-secret trip to Russia. So next time you see that boyish grin on “The Late Show,” just remember that under the carefully tailored suit is one awkward comic.



