The first episode of “FailArmy After Dark” has enough hilarious fails to get you through the rest of the day

YouTube channel FailArmy released the first episode of its new series “FailArmy After Dark,” entitled “It’s Party Time,” and the premiere comes in the form of a 13-minute compilation of hilarious fails and other funny videos.

The compilation features different categories of videos, from “Seagulls all are jerks” to “Why I don’t ride motorcycles” to “Watch your head.” You even get a hilarious fake movie trailer in the middle of the compilation, as FailArmy puts together a preview for a movie about gravity turning against people, causing a falling epidemic.


If you need a pick me up, check out the compilation, as there are enough fails and other funny videos in the compilation to get you through the rest of the day.

