This kid thought he would show off his skills with a bo staff, but things certainly didn’t go as planned

It’s all fun and games until you wind up smacking yourself in the head with a bo staff.

That’s exactly what happened to this poor kid who just wanted to show off his skills for the camera.

As his father coached him off camera, the kid got a little cocky after realizing he was better at spinning the staff with his right hand than his left hand. As he switched it up and kept on spinning, the staff took a turn and smacked him right in the side of the head, nearly knocking him over.





What made this moment even better was the slow motion replay. That had to hurt!