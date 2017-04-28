Rare Humor

This London street performer is more than a dancer — he’s an artist

Article will continue after advertisement

Anybody who has lived in a city is familiar with buskers. More often than not, it’s a man and an instrument — a guitar, horn or ukelele. In some areas like Boston’s Quincy Market, you might even encounter a street dancer.

RELATED: This reporter had no idea the dancer of the century was right behind her

But, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ve ever encountered anybody quite like this dancer recently recorded on a London street. This big guy has music and number of moves, including the “step this way then step that way” and the “wobble your knees.” Overall, a stellar performance.


RELATED: In a moment of total awkwardness, the kiss cam panned to a mother and son

According to the lucky pedestrian who managed to catch this dancer on camera, the video was actually recorded last May on Oxford Street.

Module Voice Image
Alex Thomas, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement