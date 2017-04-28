This London street performer is more than a dancer — he’s an artist

Anybody who has lived in a city is familiar with buskers. More often than not, it’s a man and an instrument — a guitar, horn or ukelele. In some areas like Boston’s Quincy Market, you might even encounter a street dancer.

RELATED: This reporter had no idea the dancer of the century was right behind her

But, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ve ever encountered anybody quite like this dancer recently recorded on a London street. This big guy has music and number of moves, including the “step this way then step that way” and the “wobble your knees.” Overall, a stellar performance.





RELATED: In a moment of total awkwardness, the kiss cam panned to a mother and son

According to the lucky pedestrian who managed to catch this dancer on camera, the video was actually recorded last May on Oxford Street.