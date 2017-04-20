Rare Humor

This mom got a sub-zero surprise when she tried to walk on ice

We know how tempting it can be to walk on frozen water. It’s so shiny, and alluring. And how cold can it be? Well, this lady found out when she tried to walk across her frozen swimming pool.

When the video begins, the mom has so much confidence. She believes in herself, and we believe in her too. But needless to say, things don’t quite go according to plan, and she’s soon begging her acquaintances to help her escape the freezing cold body of water in which she is submerged.


Better luck next time, Mom.

