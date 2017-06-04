This nonchalant dog deserves a gold medal for its graceful poise and mad sledding skills.

When humans achieve feats of strength and display impressive athletic abilities, they are usually rewarded with trophies and medals. But dogs aren’t so lucky. Sure, you can give them treats and stuff to let them know what a good dog they’re being, but sometimes they deserve more. Dogs can be athletes too. Dogs deserve medals!

RELATED: All your problems will fade away once you start watching this crazy dog montage

We don’t know a lot about the dog in this “AFV” video. But we do know that it’s a talented athlete and deserves a spot in the Winter Olympics. Disney could make a movie about it. The potential earnings are endless!





The dog’s nonchalant attitude as it rides the sled down a snowy incline is as admirable as it is cool. We can only hope that it was rewarded for its sweet sledding skills.