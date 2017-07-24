Watch these intelligent pets do some super smart tricks

Some pets are not only adorable companions, but also smart animals. The pets in this compilation wow us with their intelligence and do some super sharp tricks.

RELATED: A bear literally walked into a liquor store, and that’s not the beginning of a joke

The compilation features everything from a pup ringing a bell for treats to a cat scratching its post on verbal command to a dog opening a bottle that has treats in it. There are also lots of videos of various animals opening different types of doors, including bathroom doors, house doors and even a car door.





If there’s one thing to be learned from the compilation, it’s that pets can surprise us with how smart they are.