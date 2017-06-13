Watch this compilation of kids having hilarious interactions with their favorite animals at the zoo

Zoos are a great place for kids to see their favorite animals, and this compilation provides us with the ability to witness the interactions. From feeding a giraffe to playing hide-and-seek with a bear to being licked by a deer, the compilation has something for everyone.

For the most part, the video shows the animals messing with the kids through the glass. Whether it’s tapping on the glass or running towards the glass for a quick scare, it’s a good laugh. You even forget that the animals may be trying to eat the kids you’re so amused by their antics.





Related: Here’s a compilation of clips featuring ninja dads instinctively protecting their kids from danger

So whether you’re in the mood to laugh or see something cute, this compilation is one you need to check out.