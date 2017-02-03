When the kids gave mom the virtual reality headset, she wasn’t ready for the horror awaiting her

While the younger generations are probably looking forward to the future of video games and the “virtual reality” component, some in the older crowd aren’t sure how to handle it. At least that was certainly the case when a few kids gave their mother a headset wired to the video game “Resident Evil.”

“Resident Evil” is a series of video games (the latest installment, “Resident Evil: Biohazard,” appeared in 2017) that all have a rating of “mature” from the Entertainment Software Rating Board. According to the game’s website, the gameplay features “fear, combat, exploration, and item management: these are the four pillars of survival horror, a genre that has never been more masterfully executed.” Unfortunately, this mother wasn’t ready for all that “survival horror.”





