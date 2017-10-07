Woman who went viral after dropping her phone on a neighbor’s balcony posts update

Twitter user Liz Bertorelli found herself facing an interesting problem when she dropped her phone onto the balcony of the apartment below.

What did I do tonight? Oh ya know, dropped my phone off balcony to the unit below. Watchin' notifications roll in from afar is devastating. pic.twitter.com/o9lR3iqehc — Liz Bertorelli (@liznlbee) October 4, 2017

Bertorelli took to Twitter (apparently using somebody else’s phone) in hopes of seeking a solution to her problem. Eventually, she managed to drop a note on the neighbor’s table with a contact number — but the note blew away.

Update: Noooo, note blew off the table. Its very windy this morning and might rain, nice. pic.twitter.com/D0gmbn03SX — Liz Bertorelli (@liznlbee) October 4, 2017

Of course, the phone eventually got rained on. But the story has a happy ending, she managed to rig up a drone to a rope, and with a top-notch steady hand, retrieved the phone.





UPDATE: OMFG WE GOT IT!!!!!!! WE GOT IT!!! 😍😍😍📱📱📱😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5nc7R27Wh2 — Liz Bertorelli (@liznlbee) October 6, 2017

When she got her beloved iPhone back, it was cracked and probably water damaged. But still, a broken phone is better than no phone at all, right?

Update: You may be water damaged and cracked but we are reunited and it feels so good 😇📱 pic.twitter.com/YvtpC5qgvz — Liz Bertorelli (@liznlbee) October 6, 2017

It seems the neighbors may not have been home because, throughout the entire ordeal, they never answered the notes left under their door. But, for Liz, a little ingenuity has gone a long way.

Update: All the love notes I left to get my iPhone back were still at my neighbours door this am. I hope they're okay, wherever they are 📝❤️ pic.twitter.com/OtJeDhXhwa — Liz Bertorelli (@liznlbee) October 6, 2017

H/T: Twitter Moments