You won’t be stroking any cats after you hear this furry little dude’s creepy voice

The internet has shown us some horrifying stuff — truly gross visuals and terribly horrifying noises. But usually, they come from the same video. Perhaps that’s what makes this video — uploaded to the Cash CatFlava YouTube channel — all the more freaky. There’s a disconnect between wheat we’re seeing and what we’re hearing.

RELATED: The Burping Cow Whisperer is a dude who can control cattle with nothing more than a few burps

We see a cat. A cute cat. A cute, normal looking, innocent little cat. But then it opens its mouth. What comes out is one of the strangest and most horrifying things we’ve ever heard from an animal.





The cat’s name is Jack, and he meows in a very strange manner. He almost sounds like a human.

Either there’s something seriously wrong with this feline, or this video is faker than a Kardashian rear-end.