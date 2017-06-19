You’ll never guess the ending to this video of a girl doing an egg drop experiment

We’ll give you three guesses to see if you can predict how this video will end.

Posted on Reddit by simiskaste, this video showcases a girl with her homemade device that she claims can prevent an egg from breaking when dropped. Once she puts the egg in the contraption, everything is set for the experiment.

She drops the gadget and the egg rolls out, seemingly intact, before meeting its fate in the form of a surprise dog.





Dutch the dog suddenly enters the scene and tries to eat the egg. The family tries to get the egg out of the dog’s mouth, but it breaks in there. The dog eats some of the egg, but half the shell and most of the yolk ends up on the floor.

We’ll go ahead and assume you didn’t predict the dog vs. egg match up.