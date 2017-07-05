All out of powder in your makeup bag? Reach for this kitchen staple instead

And no, it’s not cornstarch.

Baking your face is a big makeup trend these days, but it involves no flour or eggs — that is, until now.

You’re supposed to use loose powder in large amounts, placed on top of foundation to set it. The heat from your face is trapped under the blanket of powder, which causes it to set the foundation or concealer, similar to a cake “setting” in an oven.





But if you don’t have loose powder, don’t worry, you can use flour instead. The powdery consistency allows it to work the same way powder does.

Watch to see what happens when YouTuber Akilah Obviously tests it out.