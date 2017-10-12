Taco Bell and Forever 21 have teamed up for an unexpected fashion line

While Paris might love to say it’s on the cutting edge of fashion, the most interesting new trend is coming right out of the United States and it’s not exactly haute couture. The new collaboration from Taco Bell and Forever 21 will have you craving a Crunchwrap Supreme while you’re looking fabulous.

Taco Bell has been teasing the line on Twitter for a couple days — and if you don’t follow Taco Bell on Twitter, you totally should (they’re hilarious).

The collaboration you didn't see coming. The #F21xTacoBell collection drops October 11. pic.twitter.com/dDSFLDylcJ — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 9, 2017

The wide array of items that features everything for skin-tight leotards to cell phone covers became available on Wednesday.





Say hello to @TacoBell’s clothing collab with @Forever21. Price range: $12.90 to $29.90. It's available for purchase starting today. pic.twitter.com/LBSNbhaS78 — Ameena Rasheed (@AmeenaRasheed) October 11, 2017

And don’t worry guys, it’s not all lady’s gear; they’ve got some great threads that would make any gentlemen the star of the fast food joint, club or classroom.

Forever 21 came out with a Taco Bell inspired line of clothes for guys and girls. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l9VqXX2FnP — Luis (@Mr_Han_SoloDolo) October 11, 2017

Very excited for the new #f21xtacobell collab! If you didn't get a chance to catch the fashion show on @tacobell's Instagram it is still available to re-watch. Big shoutout to @MOGirlProbs who did an excellent job on the runway 🌮 pic.twitter.com/Zzc3aL9bxO — Living Más (@BlakeLivingMas) October 11, 2017

The styles definitely have a ’90s feel to them, but retro (like tacos) never goes out of style. Just be sure not to spill your spicy sauce on your sick new outfit!

H/T: Twitter Moments