A Florida sheriff made his thoughts crystal clear on arming citizens to stop attacks in the future

A Florida sheriff is calling on citizens to arm themselves in preparation for the next attack.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a four-minute video on Facebook stating his case after a workplace shooting in Orlando on Monday took the lives of five people.

“Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense, not only for them, but for their families when the attack happens,” Ivey said in the video.





After calling himself “one of the most politically incorrect sheriffs in the country” he continued urging those who legally can carry a gun to do so. And, he adds, if you’re uncomfortable with a gun, carry a Taser.

The video also shows Ivey criticizing Britain’s Run, Hide, and Tell technique that was used in the recent London attacks, according to Fox35 Orlando.

He says doing nothing to protect yourself is not going to save your life.

“This is war, and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around you if attacked,” he said.

Most people on Twitter were expressing support of his message.

This isn’t the first time Ivey has made this plea. In December 2015 following a mass shooting in California he did the same. That video ended up with over 4 million views.