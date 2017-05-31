Lexington teen charged in terrifying crosstown shooting spree

Lexington Police are investigating a man they arrested for shooting inside a Speedway gas station as a suspect in other random shootings across town.

Police reports say Layne Chadwell, 19, entered the Speedway on Paris Avenue in Lexington, Ky. on Memorial Day and started shooting a pistol, almost hitting an employee.

He then fled, terrifying onlookers as he shot from his car and drove away from the scene. Later on, Chadwell started firing at another building, this time in sight of an on-duty officer.





Police moved in and arrested the 19-year-old, charging him with one count each of wanton endangerment and wanton endangerment of a police officer, both in the first degree.

Chadwell was quick to confess to the shootings, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader. But the story’s not over yet. Police are also looking at Chadwell in a Sunday morning shooting that took out numerous windows at the Lexington Herald-Leader. Employees were inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

Damage from the Herald-Leader shooting is similar to the weapon Chadwell used in these crimes. At this time, he has not been charged in that shooting.

His mother, Kaitlin Goforth, told LEX-18 that the shooting spree is “out of character” for her son, saying that her son “wouldn’t do anything to hurt anybody.”

Chadwell is being held on a $20,000 bond.