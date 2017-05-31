Cuteness ensued when Simon Cowell’s adorable little boy took over the buzzer on “America’s Got Talent”

It looks like the apple didn’t fall far from the tree!

On Tuesday’s season 12 premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” Simon Cowell brought his very adorable 3-year-old son Eric to the show.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes clip from the show, little Eric goes crazy hitting the buzzer as his usually cheeky dad shared his softer side and joked around with his son.

“Are you trying to do my job? What do I do?” Cowell asked his little boy as Eric hits the buzzer again and again. “That is my job!”





“Just like your daddy!” Heidi Klum jokes.

Cowell is all in for “AGT” but recently talked to Extra about the possibility of returning to the reboot of “American Idol” set to premiere in 2018.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” he said. ““I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”