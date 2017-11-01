Prince Harry describes the late Princess Diana as his “ideal role model”

Your favorite royal, Prince Harry, recently attended the very first Obama Foundation Summit — arranged by his good buddies Barack and Michelle Obama — where he spoke to with Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments, LLC, on how young people can be the drivers of community engagement and development.

During their chat, Hobson asked the royal why he thought his mother was known as the “People’s Princess.”

“I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened in a very, very short space of time,” the prince replied. “In society, we suffer from this illusion or this reality where some problems get so big that nobody wants to get involved. She was the one that changed that.”





The Afghanistan veteran then added, “I will always look up to her as being my ideal role model.”

Later in the conversation, Harry was also asked about his inspirations: “The younger generation of the world has turned me into an optimist…they have the solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems,” he replied. “We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure to some of the world’s biggest problems—they are the cure of many communities as well.”