Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton plan a special visit to a garden planted in Princess Diana’s memory

Diana, Princess of Wales, passed away Aug. 31, 1997, in a Paris car accident. She was only 36.

A brand new garden planted in Diana’s memory recently opened at her former home, Kensington Palace. It features some of the princess’s favorite flowers, including tulips, hyacinths, forget-me-nots and white roses.

To mark the twentieth anniversary of her untimely death, Diana’s sons — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry — and the daughter-in-law she never met — Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — plan to visit the garden on Aug. 30.





Representatives from some of Diana’s favorite charities will join the young royals in honoring her.

Kensington Palace head gardener Sean Harkin said in a YouTube video that Diana used to visit the palace’s gardens, “admire the floral displays,” and speak to the staff.

“As [the flowers] changed through spring and summer she would have a chat with [the gardeners] and it seemed a very special memory, so it seemed that we should do something this year to celebrate that memory,” he said.

Kensington Palace visitors will be able to view Diana’s garden for free from a public walkway until September.