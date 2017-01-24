Dad knew he had to scold his kids, but he couldn’t help laughing at their paint disaster

Sometimes parents have to scold their children, and more often than not they have pretty good reason for the talk. Maybe they’re not making the grades, or they had a pack of cigarettes in the sock drawer. But when it’s toddlers who step out of line, there is sometimes a hilarious aftermath, and that was the unfortunate situation for one dad who found his kids in the shower.

RELATED: A toddler asked to hear his favorite song, but what Amazon’s Alexa thought he asked for was much, much worse

He begins by asking them who’s idea it was, and of course, he’s met by meek shrugs and hand motions. But at some point, he realizes just how ridiculous his two sons look covered in paint, even if they made a wild mess, and he just can’t keep it together.





RELATED: This dad has some hilarious advice on how to grocery shop with a toddler