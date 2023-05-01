Joshua Jackson Shares The First Time He Knew Jodie Turner-Smith Was ‘The One’

The actor, 44, sat down for an interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday where he talked about knowing wife Jodie Turner-Smith was the woman for him.

At First Sight

“When she walked into the room looking like that,” he shared, referring to their first meeting at Usher’s L.A. birthday party in 2018.

Turner-Smith shared a few details about the first time she saw Joshua Jackson. “I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that,” she shared, “And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him.”

She said that when they first met, neither of them expected the romance that would follow. “When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” she added, “We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.”

Turner-Smith was instantly attracted to her husband, just like he was to her.

“When I met Josh and one of the biggest reasons why I married him, wanted him to be my husband, is because of how loved and supported I felt by him,” she revealed. “I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him.”

A Love Story

Two months after they met, the pair went to Nicaragua to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. They returned engaged. Jackson was surprised when he got engaged; it was Turner-Smith who proposed.

“We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her,” Jackson shared on The Tonight Show.

When Fallon asked is Turner-Smith’s proposal was planned, Jackson shared that “There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it. I did not know [about it beforehand], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made.”