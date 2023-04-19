Joshua Jackson Shares What May Have Led Him And Jodie Turner-Smith To Have A “Torrid Affair”

The actor is thinking back on the things that would’ve occurred if he and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith met years earlier.

What Might Have Been

He told The Times that “[We] probably would have had a torrid affair,” if they met five years sooner.

Jackson went on to say that he was “just not ready” to settle down back then. “I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

He also discussed his opinion on infidelity. “I think an affair can be forgiven.”

He continued, “We’re all grown-ups. No one wants to be cheated on, and there is massive repair to be done. Affairs aren’t about the partner — they’re about the person who has transgressed.”

“It’s not purely about the sex. There’s a deeper violation,” he added.

He opened up about having a change of heart surrounding marriage and children once he met Jodie Turner-Smith. “Partially, it’s age,” he shared. “I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.”

A Budding Love

PHOTO: VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY

The pair initially met at a Los Angeles charity event in 2018. They would “spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time.”

He also talked about their proposal that happened on New Year’s Eve trip in Nicaragua.

“I don’t know if she planned it or if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, but out popped a proposal I was not expecting and the organic and instinctive answer was yes,” he shared.

“Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife.”