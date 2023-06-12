Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Birthday Message To Fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Glass Onion star Kate Hudson, 44, shared a heartfelt message for fiance Danny Fujikawa via Instagram. The post consisted of a series of photos featuring Fujikawa spending quality time with Hudson’s family, and being romantic with the acclaimed actress. The last slide of the post features a video of the couple being goofy together while Fujikawa seems to play a keyboard.

The photos are accompanied by the caption, “I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it 😳🥰. The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today! Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man!”

Kate Hudson’s Loving Birthday Post for Fiance

Hudson’s post continues, “People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one. Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved….😆 I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉.”

Hudson and Fujikawa, who is a musician, started dating back in December 2016. The couple became engaged in September 2021. Together, the two share a daughter, 4-year-old Rani. Hudson has two other children from her previous relationships, including 19-year-old Ryder Robinson and 11-year-old Bingham “Bing” Hawn.

While a guest on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea, Kate Hudson recently discussed her loving relationship with Fujikawa. She said, “It’s the best. I mean, it’s all about safety, isn’t it? At the end of the day, if you have that real, real, like, yummy sense of safety, you feel so much more freedom. Danny is the first relationship I’ve had where I really feel free. Even though we’re in a monogamous, intimate relationship, I don’t feel any part of me that feels like I need to break out.”

Hudson continued, “He gives me so much freedom, and in my life and in the kind of world that we travel in — we travel all over the world, and we’re meeting incredibly interesting people and beautiful people — when you have someone who has such a deep trust in you and gives you so much freedom, it feels so nice. Like, you never want to do anything to hurt it. It really is the first time I’ve felt that kind of safety.”