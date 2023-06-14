Kelly Ripa Says Having No Secrets Is The Key to 27-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has let us in on the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Mark Consuelos, and it’s surprisingly simple. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take as much as the average person may think.

Keys to Love

“There’s no secret,” Ripa shared in an Entertainment Tonight interview to promote her new SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been happily married for 27 years! They said “I do”on May 1, 1996, and time has flown by for the mother of three. The couple has enjoyed every moment together.

“It goes fast, I’m telling you,” Ripa said, “I think if you ask either one of us how long we’ve been married, we’ll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married. But then we look and we have adult children and we’ve gone through a lot of things together. And our kids will show us documentaries that they think we’d find interesting and I’ll say to them, ‘Oh, you know, Dad and I were married when that went down.’ And they’re like, ‘What? But look at how old-fashioned it is.’ They can’t conceptualize.”

For The Long Haul

“It’s funny,” she continued. “It goes faster than you think.” But fast doesn’t always mean easy. “You’re going to go through things, there are ups and downs,” Kelly shared “The thing is, don’t panic.”

The two met while working together on the set of All My Children. “I’m a very practical person, but there was something about him. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s my person. This is my husband. My future hubs.’ I just knew it.”

The couple has built separate successful careers, but now they’ve come together to host Live.

“To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it’s a dream come true,” Kelly shared. “We’ve been so uniquely blessed.”