Kristin Davis Felt Guilty Leaving Children Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming

This Wednesday, And Just Like That star Kristin Davis was featured on the cover of Haute Living Los Angeles, and during an interview with the outlet, she opened up about the difficulties of leaving her children to film her new show. And Just Like That is a continuation of HBO’s Sex and the City, where Davis reprises her role of Charlotte. The show’s second season will premiere on June 22.

While speaking with Haute Living, Davis said that she would travel across the country in order to see her children once a week for seven months while filming And Just Like That. Davis said, “It’s such a luxury to not only be able to work, but to work with my friends of 25 years — but seven months is a long time to shoot, and a long time to be trying to go back and forth every weekend to see my kids.

Kristin Davis Discusses Missing Her Childing While Shooting ‘And Just Like That’

Davis continued, “I didn’t want to take them out of school because my daughter had just started middle school. I was able to get them started with school, so at least I felt like they had a routine, and my plan was not to come back every weekend. My plan was to maybe bring them out or, you know, skip a weekend here and there, but my 5-year-old was not having it. He was mad.”

The acclaimed actress added, “So, I had to come back every weekend because I just felt so guilty. But this is what happens with trying to find a work-life balance.” Davis has an 11-year-old daughter named Gemma Rose and a 5-year-old son named Wilson.

While a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Davis discussed how her daughter has seen bits and pieces of Sex and the City. Davis told Clarkson, “Now that she’s older and now that she’s getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I’m very controlling… I’m thinking I’m going to use it as a teaching tool. I don’t want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I’m a single mom, it’s super important… gotta keep them talking. You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing… for later.”