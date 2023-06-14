Scarlett Johansson Almost Quit Acting After Losing ‘Gravity’ Role to Sandra Bullock

There was a time when Scarlett Johansson had had enough. She lost out on the lead actress role in the movie Gravity to Sandra Bullock.

That was back in 2013 and Johansson was ready to leave the profession. No really. Or so she says.

“I got turned down for two roles — the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity,” she told Variety.

“I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’”

While Johansson lost out on the role, she did offer plenty or praise for Bullock’s Gravity performance.

“I did a screen test for the movie, that Sandra Bullock is fantastic in, but I had to be in like the full whole space suit thing, and sort of pretend I was kind of like floating in space,” Johansson said. “Even though I was just sitting in a chair with a helmet on.”

Johansson, 38, did not quit, of course. She stuck with it, and around that same time, went on to take the lead role in Lucy and the voice of the gadget in Her. She was already a pretty big box office star then. Thanks to her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Avengers films, she’s even bigger today.

“I absolutely loved every filming experience I had, working 10 years with Marvel and with that amazing cast, and I love the character Natasha,” she said, via People. “I have a lot of empathy for her, and it was amazing to build that character over such a long period of time.”

The lesson here? Not even gravity could keep Johansson down for long.

