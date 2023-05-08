Ray Liotta Tragically Died From Heart And Respiratory Issues

The cause of death of the late great actor Ray Liotta has been revealed to be heart and respiratory system issues. Liotta passed away back on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67. It has been revealed that Liotta died from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema (which is fluid in the lungs), and acute heart failure.

TMZ has gained access to official documents that cite Liotta’s cause of death. The actor’s death was considered “natural and nonviolent.” Liotta passed away in the Dominican Republic while filming the movie Dangerous Waters.

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Also according to the documents, Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is described as the build-up of plaque inside arteries and can cause diabetes.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, as well as his daughter Karson, 24. Nittolo posted a heartfelt tribute to the actor at the time of his unfortunate death, writing, “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta enjoyed an iconic acting career throughout his life, appearing in several well-known gangster films including Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. Liotta delivered a Golden Globe-nominated performance in 1986’s Something Wild, and also appeared in the popular films Field of Dreams, Cop Land, Hannibal, John Q., and Killing Them Softly. Liotta also won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for ER. Liotta was most recently seen in the films The Many Saints of Newark and Cocaine Bear. Several upcoming films that feature appearances from the beloved actor will be released posthumously. These films include Dangerous Waters, as well as Fool’s Paradise, The Substance, and Clash.