Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed Five Months Later

Several months after the artist’s passing, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report was obtained by Page Six.

Official Reports

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The singer died from drowning, as well as exposure to difluoroethane and alprazolam. Difluoroethane is a flammable gas which is often used as a propellant in cans of compressed air. Alprazolam is a generic form of the prescription drug Xanax.

The singer confessed that he was looking for assistance to handle things that made him want to smoke weed. He also mentioned that he was on a strict medication program that included xanax.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report revealed that after inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam, Carter, 34, was submerged in his bathtub.

Difluoroethane is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause frostbite and is easy to ignite. The National Library of Medicine warns of its potential risks. Alprazolam is a medicine that is available in tablet form. It is sometimes used by doctors to help with depression and fear of open spaces.

Additional Details

Carter’s autopsy confirmed that he was found unresponsive, with no life-threatening traumatic injuries, when he was pronounced dead at the scene on November 5. The report states that he was discovered in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, CA.

A rep for the artist spoke with Page Six about his death. “The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”