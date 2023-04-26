American Woman Detained in Sydney for Carrying 24-Carat Gold Gun in Her Baggage

A U.S. woman was arrested in Sydney after Australian border authorities found a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her suitcase when she arrived in their country.

The unidentified American, 28, was traveling from Los Angeles to Sydney when border force agents found the weapon, according to a press release from the agency.

The gun discovered by Australian border authorities. (Australian Border Force)

Australia has strict gun laws, and per the agency, the woman was not licensed to carry one. Apparently, the weapon was not identified before she took off from LA.

That all changed when she touched down, as the agency cited “sophisticated” technology to locate the gun.

“Time and time again, we have seen just how good ABF officers are at targeting and stopping illegal, and highly dangerous, goods from crossing Australia’s border,” ABF Enforcement and Detained Goods East Commander Justin Bathurst said. “The ABF is Australia’s first and most important line of defense. ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border.”

X-ray images of the gun in an unidentified woman’s baggage in Sydney. (Australian Border Force)

She has already appeared in court in Australia and posted bail. She could face up to 10 years in an Australian prison if convicted.

“The woman remains subject to visa cancellation and removal from Australia, pending the outcome of court proceedings,” the agency said in a statement.

