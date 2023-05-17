Disabled Student’s Wheelchair Stolen and Mocked by Teens, Disturbing Videos Goes Viral

Shocking footage online depicts several high school students in Louisiana riding around on a motorized wheelchair that they stole from Tay’Shawn Landry, a fellow student with cerebral palsy. The footage was actually posted on Facebook by the victim’s mother, Kimberly Mitchell after she came across several videos of the incident all over social media.

The disturbing footage, which was apparently part of a senior prank, showcases an unnamed student riding around the trashed school in Landry’s wheelchair. The floor of Abbeville High School was covered in toilet paper. The student in the video is heard making sounds that seem to be mocking Landry’s disability.

Disturbing Video Shows Students Mocking Disabled Boy

Landry was not present during the incident shown in the viral footage but had previously left his scooter in a classroom where it was confiscated by the troublemakers. Landry spoke to KLFY about the hurt he feels from the harassment that he faced, saying “I was upset. I was mad. I was crying. I tried to stop myself from crying because I wanted to go to school. [I] couldn’t. I was just upset. Some people that I know. Some people that I go to school with and they want to turn their back on me and do this — that is not acceptable.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Mitchell released a statement regarding the bullying of her son. She stated, “These days, people do any and everything to follow a trend. It was a senior trend that went too far. Sometimes things are done because we think it’s funny not knowing how it could make someone else feel.”

The statement continued, “Nothing was funny about the situation because everyone who is commenting on the situation isn’t raising a kid or has a sibling, or family member with my son’s condition. No, he wasn’t there when the prank occurred but to wake up and see the videos caused anguish. To them it seemed fun, but to my son it seemed as if he was being impersonated because of the things seen done in ‘HIS’ personal wheelchair.”

Mitchell also said that she wants the students involved in the bullying incident to help pay for any repairs they may need to have done on the wheelchair. School Superintendent Tommy Byle stated that the students apologized to Landry but that “any disciplinary actions against students and or faculty are confidential.”

READ MORE: New Jersey Boarding School Admits Failing to Protect Teen Who Committed Suicide After Enduring Bullying and Sexual Assault Taunts