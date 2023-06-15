Missing New Orleans Chef Reported Dead, Then Turns Up Alive

It was a worst-case and heartbreaking scenario that turned out to have a happy ending, and if you think about it, a fairly bizarre story overall.

But no matter how you spin it, New Orleans chef Demietriek Scott is alive after being reported missing — and then reported, of all things, dead.

Scott, 47, is the owner of Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and has cooked at some of Louisiana’s most popular restaurants.

Missing New Orleans Chef Turns Up Alive

Last week, a concerned individual close to Scott called the police to report that Scott had not been seen nor heard from in two weeks. A few days after that, police found a body that was believed to be that of Scott.

In fact, family members said they were even given a preliminary notification by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that it was likely Scott’s body.

Later that day, the media gathered around the family’s home to report on Scott’s death and try to get a reaction — and up walked Scott himself.

In his defense, he was not aware of all the hubbub, or that he had been reported as likely deceased. He was just trying to get some time to himself, he told reporters, via WAFB.

I’ve been around,” Scott said. “I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself. … Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened.

“I appreciate (the concern). I didn’t know that was a thing. … I just needed to get away from everything and just stay in a little while.”

He added that he was “grateful” for all the concern.

“It makes a difference,” Scott said. “I just needed to sit still … and get a moment for me.”

As for the discovered body, police are said to be continuing their investigation. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but police are not classifying it as a homicide.

