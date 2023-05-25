Mother of Brian Laundrie Allegedly Offered to “Dispose of a Body” in Letter Disclosed in Gabby Petito Lawsuit

In a “burn after reading” letter to her son that has now been made public, Roberta Laundrie, the mother of deceased murder suspect Brian Laundrie, wrote that she would help “dispose of a body” for him. Brian admitted to the murder of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, in a journal before committing suicide in 2021.

The letter was added as evidence in a civil lawsuit made against the Laundries after the family of Gabby Petito claimed Brian’s parents knew what happened to the young woman. No criminal charges are currently being held against Roberta and Christopher Laundrie.

Gabby disappeared in July 2021 after traveling the country in a van with Brian. Brian soon came home to Flordia without Gabby, and her body was found in a Wyoming national forest in September of that year. The cause of death was strangulation.

Brian Laundrie’s Mother Sent Him Letter Marked “Burn After Reading”

Roberta’s letter reads, “I just want you to remember I will always love you and I know you will always love me. If you’re in jail, I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags.” The letter also features quotes from bible verses.

Roberta released a statement regarding the “burn after reading” letter through her lawyer, claiming she wrote the letter before Gabby went missing. The statement reads, “The letter to Brian was written prior to Gabby and Brian leaving my home for their trip. I truly loved my son, and simply wanted to convey to him how much he meant to me and how much I loved him. Although I chose words that I thought would be impactful with Brian given our relationship, the letter was in no way related to Gabby.”

Patrick Reilly, a lawyer for the Petito family, addressed Roberta’s letter, claiming that it seems to be a revelation that Brian’s parents did in fact know what happened to Gabby. His statement reads, “While Roberta Laundrie has suggested it was written before Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito left on their trip, a reasonable inference is that it was written after Gabby Petito was murdered, and is evidence that the Laundries and Attorney [Steven] Bertolino were aware of Gabby Petito’s demise.”