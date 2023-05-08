Suspect Remains at Large Following Train Shooting in Dallas that Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

Police in Dallas are on the lookout for the person responsible for shooting up a train that killed one person and injured two others.
The shooting took place after an argument between two passengers, a DART spokesperson said, via CNN. One of those involved in the argument pulled out a gun and began shooting. One of the victims later died at the hospital.
The gunman fled the scene, as the train was believed to have been stopped at the time of the shooting. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.
It has not been determined whether the people involved knew each other or what started the argument. One of the victims was considered by police to be just a bystander. Another was hit by shrapnel and treated at the scene.
The incident created multiple delays for both the Green Line trains and some bus service.
According to tweets from DART, the incident caused delays for more than two hours.
