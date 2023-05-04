Woman, 20, Tragically Falls to Her Death From Times Square Hotel After Fight With Boyfriend

A 20-year-old woman plunged to her death from the rooftop of the OYO Times Square hotel after what police described as a heated fight with her boyfriend.

The couple, who share an 8-month-old daughter, reportedly clashed before the woman leaped to her death. His body was found on a two-story scaffolding below the hotel.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the boyfriend, Tyler Griffen, 24, “repeatedly” punched the unidentified woman before she fell to her death, police said, with the incident reportedly involving their infant.

A source told the New York Post that the woman and her boyfriend first clashed in their hotel room, leaving the area “trashed” as a result of their fight.

“All hell broke loose in the room,” the source said.

The fight spilled out into the hallway, with Griffin pulling on the baby’s arm, per Post sources.

“Don’t hurt the baby!” a woman yelled, sources told the Post.

The baby was not injured in the incident, though it was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the Post wrote.

Police said they later found Griffen in the hotel lobby, behaving erratically. They had to tase him to calm him down, they added.

Griffen was brought to Bellevue Hospital as an “emotionally disturbed person,” police said. The Post reported he was later hit with charges as a result of the incident. Those charges reportedly include assault, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The couple reportedly are from Littleton, Colorado. Why they were in New York City and how the fight started are yet to be determined.

