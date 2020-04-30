Funny man Adam Sandler is known for his Hollywood roles in, Grown-Ups, Uncut Gems, Jack and Jill, and many more. From adult comedies to kid films like Hotel Transylvania, where he voiced acted as the lovable Dracula, he’s entertained everyone for decades. Off-screen his life was influenced by his acting. He met his wife Jackie Sandler while working one of his films.

The Introduction

Before she was Jackie Sandler, she went by as Jacqueline Titone, her given name. At a young age, she started modeling. She moved from Coral Springs after high school to pursue this dream. Soon she set her sights on acting. Her first movie role was Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo in 1999. It was a small role — she played ‘Sally’ in the film. But, she made an impression on Rob Schneider, who later recommended her for a role to Adam Sandler. That recommendation got her in another film the same year, Big Daddy.

This is where the future couple met. In Big Daddy, Jackie serves Sandler’s character and his son a drink at a bar. She probably didn’t make a whole lot for that role, but it was the most lucrative in other ways. The two quickly hit it off and made it official. Within a year the two were serious enough for Jackie to convert from Christianity to Judaism.

Other Cameos You’ll Recognize

Some call her a “Queen of Cameos” since she hasn’t had any starring roles, and mostly cameos alongside her husband. They’ve even starting to bring their kids, Sadie and Sunny into the cameo fun. If you’ve seen Adam Sandler movies, you’ve probably seen her. She made cameos in 50 First Dates, Little Nicky, Grown- Ups, and Netflix’s Murder Mystery starring alongside Jennifer Aniston. This extends to a few television shows as well. She’s appeared on The Goldbergs and had a recurring role on CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.

The Sandler Family

The two married three years after meeting, in June 2003. They wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony where Adam Sandler’s dog was the best man. In 2006 they welcomed their first child Sadie Madison Sandler. Two years later they had another daughter, Sunny Madeline Sandler. Acting has become a family affair. Sadie was cast in Hotel Transylvania beside her father and appeared in Grown-Ups, as well.

Advertisement

Adam Sandler credits his wife Jackie for helping him pick the right roles. He’ll read a script and ask her opinion. He says that her encouragement helps guide him which is truly a sign of a sweet, supportive partnership.