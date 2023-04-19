Dead Body Saves Hearse Driver Teetering on Snowy Colorado Cliff After Crash

It took a dead person to keep a hearse driver alive.

Yes, that sounds like a promotional campaign for a low-budget horror movie, and who knows, maybe it will be someday. But for now, this was real life.

Videos by Rare

The incident occurred in Colorado, when a dead body being transported for organ donation unexpectedly may have saved the driver’s life when the hearse came dangerously close to teetering over a cliff.

It was the middle of the night in snowy conditions, and the driver went off the road. In the Rocky Mountains, that can sometimes not end well.

Dead Body Saves Hearse Driver

Video obtained by CBS Colorado showed the frightening ordeal, with a police officer walking toward the vehicle and acting amazed about the driver’s good fortune.

And the driver later admitted the weight of the dead body may have kept the vehicle from fall off the cliff and into the canyon below.

“They literally bounced me all the way over to the cliff,” the driver said, as relayed by People. “I was like teetering, and then when I, like, opened my … eyes, I was like ‘Holy f**k’ and I was coughing like crazy ’cause there was smoke everywhere.”

Miraculously, the driver escaped without a scratch and declined medical treatment. The other individual in the car, of course, did not come to life. But that individual may have saved one.

“If the ‘passenger’ hadn’t already been dead, this surely would have done it,” the Summit Fire and EMS wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post about the crash, via People.

